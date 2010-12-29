trusted119
love harborside. super clean inside, friendly staff. what more could you want?
4.5
10 reviews
The bud product is what it is. Service matters more than anything. I wanted to pay them, but they couldn't provide any change. In fact, they actually expect customers to show up with exact change. In 2019. Lousy.
Clean and helpful
I couldn't leave the Bay with out checking out harborside stores dispensary while my visit in Oakland. 40min drive from where I was staying and I have to say I was very impressed. Wonderful atmosphere: bright, open and spacious. Friendly staff, who are knowledgeable professional and enthusiastic. Congratulations Berner #berner415 on dropping that #gelato42! ✌🏾🍪
Great location! I’m interested in your yoga classes!
Very informative my #1 choice for knowledge
first time ever in a dispensary and the staff and atmosphere were amazing. Plenty of easy going staff with an abundant amount of knowledge
Great selection
Awesome place and great service. Wish I knew I could of paid with debit card but it's ok. A lot longer wait then other places.
Thank you for your review!! Our debit terminals were down a few times these last few weeks. We also have an ATM on site if that is more convenient. We also offer an option to order online and skip the main line, you are able to come right to the pickup line! We look forward to having you back and be ready for new products and an update to our selection.
High grade weed; varied and changing selection; friendly and professional staff. Spacious environment but a tad sterile.
Thank you so much for your feedback on this review! We are always looking for ways to improve.