Awesome place and great service. Wish I knew I could of paid with debit card but it's ok. A lot longer wait then other places.

Dispensary said:

Thank you for your review!! Our debit terminals were down a few times these last few weeks. We also have an ATM on site if that is more convenient. We also offer an option to order online and skip the main line, you are able to come right to the pickup line! We look forward to having you back and be ready for new products and an update to our selection.