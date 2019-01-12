DAILY DEALS: 12/1 SUN: -BOGO Item 9 concentrates. 12/2 MON: -Spend $100 or more on Online Order, Get FREE House Tier 1/8oz flower. 12/3 TUES: -Buy 3 Get 1 FREE on all Tiered flower 1/8oz's. (Excludes pre-packaged flower). 12/4 WED: -Buy 2 Get 2 FREE 100mg TRU Infusion Brownies. 12/5 THURS: -Buy 1 Get 1 FREE G-pen pods; -Get a G-Pen battery for $10. 12/6 FRI: -Buy 1 Gt 1 FREE MPX concentrates. 12/7 SAT: -Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Select Elite c-cell cartridges; -$70 Half OZ on select flower strains. WEEKEND DEAL 12/5-12/7: Buy 2 Flourish products, Get 20% OFF.
- Dream Steam 1000mg cartridges 1/ $38, 2/ $65, or 3/ $88. - Buy 2 Omura flower vaping cartridge packs, get a FREE Omura device. - Buy 5 grams of Venom shatter for $80.
25% OFF THESE ITEMS FOR A LIMITED TIME!!! -CannaHemp .5g CBD shatter, and 800mg CBD tinctures; -Charlotte's Web Full, Extra, and Maximum Strength Hemp Extract Tinctures (Mint & Olive Oil) (30mL & 100mL); -Green Halo 200mg Hot Sauce (Sativa & Indica), and 50mg Potcorn; -Moon Picks toothpicks (assorted varieties); -MUV 150mg Enhance Intimacy Oil, 5mL Evolve gel (THC, CBD, 1:1), and 120mg 1:1 Hydrating Lotion; -Queen Bee 250mg Sugar (Sativa & Indica), and 50mg Tea (Busy Bee- Sativa).
MONDAYS ONLY: Buy 3 Get 3 FREE on any item in the store (excluding puffco products); limit of 1/4oz of flower free; equal lesser value free! TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS: Buy 1 Get 1 FREE on any item in the store (excluding puffco products); limit of 1/4oz of flower free; equal lesser value free!
-WISDOM DISCOUNT- 65 years or longer on this planet will qualify you for a wisdom discount! 10% off of your purchase! -VETERAN'S DISCOUNT- Thank you vets!! Military veterans will receive 20% off of any purchase with proof of ID. -INDUSTRY DISCOUNT- If you're a worker in the industry, bring in your valid DA card for a 20% discount on your entire order!
Come by during the week of your birthday and receive a FREE 100mg FLOURISH BIRTHDAY CAKE BAR!!!!!! Just remind the teller!