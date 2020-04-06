169 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 87
Show All 52
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
ORDERING UPDATE
Valid 4/5/2020 – 5/1/2020
Due to current situation with CDC and state guidelines we will excepting orders via phone and online only. We will not be taking phone orders after 7:30pm, please plan accordingly. No walk in orders. If your order is not picked up by end of day it will be put back on the shelf.
Some restrictions may apply.| VALID WHILE SUPPLIES LAST | Sales are only available per the specified dates listed.
ORDERING UPDATE
Valid 4/5/2020 – 5/1/2020
Due to current situation with CDC and state guidelines we will excepting orders via phone and online only. We will not be taking phone orders after 7:30pm, please plan accordingly. No walk in orders. If your order is not picked up by end of day it will be put back on the shelf.
Some restrictions may apply.| VALID WHILE SUPPLIES LAST | Sales are only available per the specified dates listed.
Staff picks
Canna Hemp: Pure CBD Dabs
from Canna Hemp
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Sir Newton's: THC Mints
from Sir Newton’s Original
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$31200 mg
$31200 mg
Baskin: 150mg Extended Wellness Cream
from Baskin
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Topicals
Strain
$52each
$52each
Baskin: 400mg Extended Wellness Cream
from Baskin
0mg
THC
400mg
CBD
Topicals
Strain
$73each
$73each
Omura: Vaporizer
from Omura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$80each
$80each
All Products
Black Lynx
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Caramel Apple Gelato *1/8ths Only*
from MUV
18.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Apple Gelato
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Royal Jack *1/8ths Only*
from Royal Choice Farms
27.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Jack
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Do-Si-Dos *1/8ths Only*
from Aeriz
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Dr. Who *1/8ths Only*
from High Grade AZ
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Lemon Bliss *1/8ths Only!*
from RCF
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Bliss
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Gorilla G *1/8ths Only!*
from Aeriz
26.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Bear Candy *1/8ths Only*
from PCC
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
BEAR CANDY
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
MPX: Dark Dosi Budder
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Dosi
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Blueberry Shorcake *1/8th Only*
from High Grade AZ
22%
THC
0%
CBD
BLUEBERRY SHORTCAKE
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Mendo Breath *1/8ths Only!*
from High Grade AZ
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Grease Monkey *1/8ths Only!*
from High Grade AZ
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cake *1/8ths Only*
from Nature's AZ Medicines
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cake
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Campe Verde
24.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Dosidos
from Growth Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Royal Jack
from CRU Cannabis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Jack
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Blanco
from Lemonade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blanco
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cactus Breath
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cactus Breath
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Cake Mix
from Lemonade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Mix
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cheetah Piss
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheetah Piss
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Medellin
from Lemonade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Medellin
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake *Grams Only*
from AERIZ
25.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
Omura: Cannabis Cartridges
from Omura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cartridges
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Legend OG Live Resin
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Sugar Wax
from ITEM 9
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Purple Punch Live Resin
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Item 9: Russian Kush Sugar Wax
from ITEM 9
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Russian Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Canamo: Sour D OG
from Canamo Concentrates
___
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
MPX: Headbanger #3
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Headbanger #3
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Drip: Headstash #1
from DRIP Oils + Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Headstash #1
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
White Lightening Budder
from High Grade
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Jack Herer Budder
from High Grade
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Mandarin Orange Sugar Wax
from Item 9
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Orange Cookies Sugar Wax
from Item 9
___
THC
___
CBD
Tres Leches Budder
from Item 9
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
12345