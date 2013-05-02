Mariagreen
Tempe
4.1
10 reviews
Tempe
Really nice folks working behind the counter. If you are a high quality flower person....this place is not for you. Poor quality
Put in Leafly order and 1 1/2 hours later Nothing Crickets chirping. I know the Harvest on baseline is always high priced and empty. But I never liked the Elliot one either. Good luck on your order
No dislikes. Great place
Matthew is amazing he is 1 of my top favorite workers. Best store ever. Keep up the great service.
Keep an eye out on here for false or misleading reviews. Also, avoid "Roll One" products at all costs. It is so cheap because it is TRIM, which (normally) would go right in the trash, or used by shady growers to make low-grade concentrates. When smoked, you will get no medicinal effects, and you might even feel like you have a moderate flu. To present this literal garbage as "medicine" is a special kind of sin.
First time every here and they told me I’ve already been here so couldn’t get the patient deal pretty fucking lame lollll
All Harvest locations are linked together, Djalive420. We apologize as this is company wide and not just our location.
Best Top Shelf
See you soon, DRaw400!
The harvest dispensary has some of the friendliest staff you could meet. Not to mention the great deals they have on all products. I would highly recommend this dispensary to anyone in need of some great medicine.
Thank you for taking the time to recognize two of our main intentions here at Harvest of Tempe. We look forward to seeing you soon, Juaniamz!
had a bad experience at the baseline store and came here, Shaina was extremely helpful and help remedy my experience with harvest. great deal on some concentrate
We are thrilled to here we were able to remedy your experience, tylerellis92! We hope to see you soon.