Benjamin520 on November 9, 2019

Keep an eye out on here for false or misleading reviews. Also, avoid "Roll One" products at all costs. It is so cheap because it is TRIM, which (normally) would go right in the trash, or used by shady growers to make low-grade concentrates. When smoked, you will get no medicinal effects, and you might even feel like you have a moderate flu. To present this literal garbage as "medicine" is a special kind of sin.