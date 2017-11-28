Follow
Pickup available
Harvest HOC - Tucson
Pickup available
(520) 314-9420
New Patient Gift's
Buy one, get one - FREE ! OF ANY ITEM ! Up to an 1/4 of Flower - OR - 1G of Concentrate NEW PATIENTS ON MONDAY ONLY: Buy 3 Get 3 FREE ANY IN-STORE ITEMS! *If already a patient from any Harvest, you are not considered a new patient at Harvest of Tucson*
*New patients Only *Cannot be combine with other offers *Must be from 3 different item categories (i.e. one flower BOGO, one cartridge BOGO, one edible BOGO)
Referral Program
Existing Harvest Patients who refer a New Patient can receive $25 In Store Credit!
*Once NEW patient makes a $50+ purchase we will credit Existing patient with the $25 in store credit.
Student Discount
FREE 1g Pre-Roll
*Select pre-rolls, 1 per student, per purchase, per day.*Minimum $15 purchase *Must show student ID to Teller
Happy Birthday from Harvest!
Come celebrate your birthday with Harvest and receive a free gift with your purchase! Your choice of a 100mg Flourish Birthday Cake Bar or a Rainbow pre-roll.
* $15 minimum purchase * Valid within a week of your birthday
10% OFF Veteran and Seniors
Valid 1/11/2019 – 1/12/2030
*Cannot combine with any other offers