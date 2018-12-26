This place never was never that great to begin with. I usually rate a dispensary on the selection and the quality of its flower. When I first started going to Purple the flower selection was so so. There never much of a selection of flower and only a few of those strains where anygood. prices would usually be around 8-10$.
Nowadays the selection is one or two strains only and prices start at 18$! per gram. THIS PLACE HAS GONE DOWN THE HILL.
I just did a walk in for recreational wanting help choosing extracts and encountered a really rude girl wearing a beanie who didn’t wanna help me at all she wouldn’t answer any of my questions or explain anything to me she just kept asking what I wanted while I kept telling her I’m not too familiar with extracts she offered no info and was very rude
As a medical Patient I HIGHLY RECOMMEND doing your research and comparing prices with other dispensary’s. This dispensary is SO OVERPRICED it’s ridiculous. All there strains are always dry, (22 Red) brand for reg price 83 but sale is 78. Other dispensary’s have them for 50-54$ There Reward program is a complete joke for what you spend. Daily deals aren’t even that great. No disrespect but you will be shocked how much you can get all this cheaper. Majority of these reviews are only showing it’s good to get there free pre rolls or whatever they do.