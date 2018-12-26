This place never was never that great to begin with. I usually rate a dispensary on the selection and the quality of its flower. When I first started going to Purple the flower selection was so so. There never much of a selection of flower and only a few of those strains where anygood. prices would usually be around 8-10$. Nowadays the selection is one or two strains only and prices start at 18$! per gram. THIS PLACE HAS GONE DOWN THE HILL.