Deals
By Joining you'll also earn half a point for every dollar that you've spent. These points can be redeemed for great rewards and discounts on your future purchases. In addition to earning points, you'll get access to exclusive offers on your favorite products and notifications of flash deals just from being in the program. Points never expire and you can use them at any Have a Heart location or at Reefside in Santa Cruz
By Joining you'll also earn half a point for every dollar that you've spent. These points can be redeemed for great rewards and discounts on your future purchases. In addition to earning points, you'll get access to exclusive offers on your favorite products and notifications of flash deals just from being in the program. Points never expire and you can use them at any Have a Heart location or at Reefside in Santa Cruz