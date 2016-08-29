W3ntsurfing
They lied about my points.
4.7
10 reviews
Friendly, attentive team! Always helpful and listen to your needs. Love these guys!
Have a Heart has been around for a long time when they had two locations and served patients prior to legalization. I was a writer for a cannabis magazine for many years back then and it was one of my favorites reviewing dispensaries and doing reviews. I was always impressed their selection of products/vendors (consistent, when you went there looking for a specific product they always had it in stock and carried the best brands available in the Seattle area) friendly/knowledgeable staff/management, exceptional prices/daily specials. Fast forward to today and they have started opening stores like Starbucks and have become just another typical post legalization cannabis store, very commercialized. When the Bothell store opened I started going there because of proximity to where I live and my previous experience. Sadly I found that the staff wasn’t knowledgeable re; their products, inconsistencies in the brands in stock, and they ditched the 10% discount for industry individuals. As you know finding something that works for you is a lot of trial and error. Once you find that brand, strain, delivery method that works for you, it’s unlikely that you will find it again when you return to this location. It’s one of the reasons I always check their online inventory before I go in. On a positive note, they do offer a discount program based on your purchases, they include the taxes and everything in the price, and they are reasonably priced compared to other stores. Since then they have started popping up like Starbucks so when the Bothell opened I typically go there just out of convenience as it is close to home. I haven’t visited many of their other stores but can speak specifically to this location since I have been going there since they opened. Their staff is not particularly knowledgeable re; the products they carry, but they are nice and friendly. I can’t say the same re; their management at that location. I am also always disappointed in their selection, sadly so I always check either Weedmaps or Leafly re; what’s currently in stock before I visiting.
came in on a Friday night around 5 and it was hella busy but they had an ace working the door to help everybody and find what they wanted immediately. Superior Service good product and I love the people that work there.
Have a Heart Bothell can sure be a rocking place and the staff is always ready to make sure our customers receive the attention and service they need!
Great staff, comfortable atmosphere, and terrific prices! This is my new favorite place. The staff is very caring, attentive, and helpful.
Great
The staff is incredible here. Wish it was a little bigger so they could spread the selection out. It was difficult to figure out what I wanted because everyone was so close together.
I was standing in line for the registers as the next one up. When the budtender notices the person behind me is an employee and helps her first. Sorely disappointed.
May have a heart, but they do not have a brain. No incentive to preorder (no discount, no preorder line), disorganized and slow service whether they’re busy or not, small cramped little room that’s way too crowded usually. Better options exist.
This is absolutely my favorite pot shop. Everyone is super helpful, efficient, and friendly. A special shout-out to Becca! She has never steered me wrong, in fact, I'm heading back to get another joint she recommended, because it was perfect. She listened closely to what I wanted and effortlessly suggested the best thing. On top of it all she's super cute and sweet!!!