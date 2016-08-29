BigGeno on August 3, 2019

Have a Heart has been around for a long time when they had two locations and served patients prior to legalization. I was a writer for a cannabis magazine for many years back then and it was one of my favorites reviewing dispensaries and doing reviews. I was always impressed their selection of products/vendors (consistent, when you went there looking for a specific product they always had it in stock and carried the best brands available in the Seattle area) friendly/knowledgeable staff/management, exceptional prices/daily specials. Fast forward to today and they have started opening stores like Starbucks and have become just another typical post legalization cannabis store, very commercialized. When the Bothell store opened I started going there because of proximity to where I live and my previous experience. Sadly I found that the staff wasn’t knowledgeable re; their products, inconsistencies in the brands in stock, and they ditched the 10% discount for industry individuals. As you know finding something that works for you is a lot of trial and error. Once you find that brand, strain, delivery method that works for you, it’s unlikely that you will find it again when you return to this location. It’s one of the reasons I always check their online inventory before I go in. On a positive note, they do offer a discount program based on your purchases, they include the taxes and everything in the price, and they are reasonably priced compared to other stores. Since then they have started popping up like Starbucks so when the Bothell opened I typically go there just out of convenience as it is close to home. I haven’t visited many of their other stores but can speak specifically to this location since I have been going there since they opened. Their staff is not particularly knowledgeable re; the products they carry, but they are nice and friendly. I can’t say the same re; their management at that location. I am also always disappointed in their selection, sadly so I always check either Weedmaps or Leafly re; what’s currently in stock before I visiting.