Weeddude44 on July 13, 2019

I never write a review but damn, Went last night was the best shopping experience of my life, not just weed! This place has always been a weed shop but last couple months it’s different and all the people seem to care about what’s going on, they make sure they take the time with us no matter how busy they get, laugh have fun! Whatever is going on, keep it going, my homies and I always b shopping wit Have a Heart! ✌🏼See you soon!