Still the best shop in Seattle. My fave stuff keeps selling out so I'm not gonna mention what it is! Love this place tho, always great products and service!!! Location is an added bonus!
4.8
10 reviews
cool spot. I'll be back!
Not a bad location but unfortunately for me Have A Heart no longer has a Heart for legal MEdical Cannabis clients like myself ..
everything test
So I bought a eighth of the Boisenberry creme brûlée popcorn and got home from vacation and was about to smoke a cone broke the weed up and there was seeds in it!!!!!! Can u believe that I haven’t seen seeds in weed since I was a kid!! Like come on. Top self 50$ on eighth weed should not have seeds in it like wtf are you serious !!!
Jerrel(sp?) was great. My first time at the shop, and he was super helpful. I have MS, so wanted some products for that and also for fun since I don’t really drink that much. 👍🏻👍🏻
Felt so rushed when I went. Cashier was not friendly. Budtenders were slammed but we’re friendly.
I never write a review but damn, Went last night was the best shopping experience of my life, not just weed! This place has always been a weed shop but last couple months it’s different and all the people seem to care about what’s going on, they make sure they take the time with us no matter how busy they get, laugh have fun! Whatever is going on, keep it going, my homies and I always b shopping wit Have a Heart! ✌🏼See you soon!
Huge selection and friendly, knowledgeable staff.
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is happy to help! We love what we do, and we would not be anything with out our customers.
Great place! Always my second stop after checking into Hotel while visiting Seattle. Very friendly employees.
Whenever our customers stop in, we can guarantee friendly and helpful service from all the staff at Have a Heart Belltown!