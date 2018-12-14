Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Google says you opens November. Today is November. You are still not opens.
Dangle_berry
on October 23, 2019
At this point, I'm not even sure if they are ever going to open at all.
Lareb4re
on September 24, 2019
Stop wasting our time.
Cali2oh
on September 21, 2019
I’m very excited about this opening! Professional staff and owners! Looking forward to frequenting!
K100
on September 6, 2019
The largest Medical Marijuana Dispensery in the State of Ohio! Very knowledgeable staff and wide selection. I will definitely be frequenting this location often.
Justice4allnow
on August 20, 2019
This place is ran by frauds and thieves. Just wait for the headlines, they are coming. They received a license illegally under false pretenses. Defrauding state regulators and the public isn't how you start off. DO NOT SUPPORT ILLEGAL PRACTICES. If you shop here you are giving money to thieves. I am aware this is not a Have a Heart location. The name was stolen from the actual Have a Heart company. Just wait for the headlines and press. You can't steal other people's work and call it your own. DISGRACEFUL.