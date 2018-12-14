Justice4allnow on August 20, 2019

This place is ran by frauds and thieves. Just wait for the headlines, they are coming. They received a license illegally under false pretenses. Defrauding state regulators and the public isn't how you start off. DO NOT SUPPORT ILLEGAL PRACTICES. If you shop here you are giving money to thieves. I am aware this is not a Have a Heart location. The name was stolen from the actual Have a Heart company. Just wait for the headlines and press. You can't steal other people's work and call it your own. DISGRACEFUL.