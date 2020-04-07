Deals
Call us or order online at Leafly.com or healthforlifedispensaries.com/order-online. We will text you within 2 hours for PICK-UP **PLEASE USE THE NAME ON YOUR MMCC CARD TO PREVENT DELAYS FILLING YOUR ORDER. **LIVE CHAT IS AVAILABLE ON LEAFLY. USE THIS FEATURE IF YOU NEED TO REDEEM POINTS Please pick up your order within 30 minutes. Call us when you arrive and we will meet you are your car, or go to the DRIVE-THRU in Baltimore. ***DISPENSARIES ARE NOT OPEN FOR FOOT TRAFFIC. DO NOT FORGET CASH! ***NO ORDER MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE AT PICK UP ***CURBSIDE/DRIVE-THRU PICK UP ONLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
