Follow
Pickup available
Health for Life Crismon
Pickup available
4804001170
New Patient Special
Buy one get one on up to 1/8th of flower, 1g of concentrate, or any edible.
Free item must be equal or lesser value. Not Applicable with other Specials or Sales. Excludes Grow Sciences flower & Puff Co Peak. Restrictions may apply, please contact the dispensary for details
Thursday -
Spend $100 (pre-tax), Get $25 OFF! (Exclusions Apply)
Pre-tax. No limit.
Wednesday -
Valid 7/4/2019
Buy Any 3 Edibles, Get 2 Select Edibles (Jamyn & Uncle Herbs) Free.
Select Edibles. No Limit. No Further Discounts. While Supplies Last.
Tuesday -
Valid 7/30/2019
Buy 2, Get 1 FREE on any item (Grow Science Flower, Black Label, ½ oz, quads, MPX Baller Jars & Puffco Peaks are excluded). ~ 25% Off WANA Gummies.
Equal or Lesser Value. Some Exclusions May Apply.
Monday -
Valid 9/3/2019
Spend $100 (pre-tax), get a free mid-shelf eighth! ~ 30% Off Pucks!
No Futher Discounts. While Supplies Last. See store for details.
Sunday -
Valid 9/1/2019
Patient's Choice : Choose one of the daily specials!
No Further Discounts. While Supplies Last. See store for details.
Saturday -
Valid 11/3/2018
20% Off MPX Cured or Live Resin (Batter Buckets excluded).
No Limit. While Supplies Last. Exclusions and restrictions apply. No further Discounts.