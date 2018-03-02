Sunshineandindica
It's better than any dispensary I have ever been to. it all started with the first phone call. Best $$ healthcare shouldn't be so expensive. Health for Life really cares about their patients and it shows.
4.7
10 reviews
You really can’t beat the $5 pre-rolls and it’s 1 gram and good quality! Budtenders are always super nice and patient(I ask to see a lot of different flowers). Great place to go, definitely recommend.
always in n out very quickly, even when it's a full house. prices and quality are late great
nice place
Best buds
Thank you, @Annbramble0420
Great dispensary always buy there pre rolls and shake bags when I’m not trying to spend to much money recently tried one of the mpx grow science carts great !
Thank you, @Noahblack13! We think the MPX x Grow Sciences carts are awesome too. Thanks for the review.
Love the bud! wax is always the best , friendly atmosphere. Very short lines.
Thanks for the review, @NicoleNatalya! We hope you stop in and see us again soon.
Super nice people and great service. Always very fast and they know what they are talking about!
Thank you, @Alexisshope
Best dispo in az hands down,only place I've gone for over a year now,constantly have great deals
Thank you, @cdhill. We appreciate the love. All the love right back at you!
Love Crismon store to slow on Ellsworth store
Thanks, @Timbre8380