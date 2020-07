T........0 on July 27, 2020

Went to this shop because the Stiiizy website said they were having a promotion: But 1g Pod and get starter Battery, Buy 2-1g Pods and get Biiig Battery. When I got there the Stiizy Rep said she was not giving the any deals on the Biiig battery , $55. I bought a 1/2g Pod and they gave me a free small battery. The staff is very friendly, and they appear to have a great selection. Prices seem a bit high but they told me I would earn 5% in store credit on every purchase.