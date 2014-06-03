Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
its a cool old school hippy style. smells dank the moment you walk in. friendly service. I dont know how I feel about the magic ATM machine. its cool they have a police motorcycle in there.
bighorny
on July 8, 2017
DOESN'T HONOR COUPONS. But they're super sorry about it, bro.
TheGremlin
on August 21, 2015
This is the first dispenary I went to when I moved to Colorado and it's my go to place. The budtenders are great, and the overall atmosphere of the place makes me feel like I walked into it buddy's to buy some green. It feels like family here and they are always getting new kinds of flower in. It's a very laid back place and I take everyone I know here.
LeWig
on January 6, 2015
Herbal Alternatives lives up to the recommendation that I was given by a friend. The staff is not only friendly but extremely knowledgeable. I've bought weed from there several times now and I think that their product is in the top tier of all Colorado dispensaries. And it doesn't hurt that they are the most southern dispensary in Denver for my friends and I that live in Highlands Ranch
ender612
on July 28, 2014
I have been to many places but this one was the best...best products, service, and donations! Only place I'll shop...hmmm may have to go up there now