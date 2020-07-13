stonerreekinghavoc
I love this dispensary great prices, awesome staff, and bomb ass product...
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Returning Patients: 1st Time Visiting Our New HWC North Location? During Your First Purchase at Our New HWC North Location if You Buy 1 Eighth of HWC Flower You Will Get 1 Eighth for Free!!! Flower Specials: - $25 Eighths of 818 OG -Every $100 Spent Get a Free Member Pre Roll! , Stop By HWC you're not just a patient, you're family!
While Supplies Last *Can Not Stack Specials With Any Other Discount*
1st Visit- Buy an eighth and get a FREE eighth of equal or lesser value! *Can't Be Stacked with Other Discounts* 2nd Visit- 10% Off your Entire Order. *Can't Be Stacked with Other Discounts* 3rd Visit- Free Pre- Roll of your Choice 4th Visit- 20% Off your Entire Order *Can't Stack with Other Discounts* 5th Visit- BOGO Free Up to a Half oz of Flower *Can't Be Stacked with Other Discounts*
Deals Cannot be Stacked With Other Discounts.
Don't forget to "Reefer-a-Friend!" to come in to HWC for their first time and YOU get a Eighth for each referral (with purchase)! No combined/stacked coupons, sales and promotions!!! Come check us out!
Everything was great and I will drive the extra few miles to go back!!! Service was the best! Thanks for the new patient treatment Although I had been to the West location! That was awesome!!!!
I loved how quick I was. I placed an order online and I was in and out. I even had ordered the wrong shatter and the bud tender helped me get the one I really wanted with no problem