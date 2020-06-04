Uu4022455 on July 13, 2020

It was my first time visiting Herbal and absolutely it was amazing. If you new patient I highly recommend Ana to help you, today she helped me and provided educational Materials about the products. Herbal dispensary has the best products display. High quality service and very good trees. I would say that’s the cleanest and nicest dispensary out of all dispensary I’ve visited at the Phoenix area. Professional management team, exceptional customer service. Loved them! Don’t miss out BOGO AND FIRST TIME PATIENT DEALS ARE AWESOME IN HERE!!!!!!!!💪