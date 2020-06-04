stonerreekinghavoc
I love this dispensary great prices, awesome staff, and bomb ass product...
4.6
25 reviews
awesome employees and product great deals
I most love the new location, super close to my house 🎉🎉
Everything was great and I will drive the extra few miles to go back!!! Service was the best! Thanks for the new patient treatment Although I had been to the West location! That was awesome!!!!
I loved how quick I was. I placed an order online and I was in and out. I even had ordered the wrong shatter and the bud tender helped me get the one I really wanted with no problem
great dispensary 🔥💘💘🌿🌿🌿
hello, so glad HWC just opened a 2nd location. Only thing it has no fabric or carpet anywhere in the building so it gets extremely noisy. Hopefully they can just put some Sound Dampening Foam up and solve that issue.
It was my first time visiting Herbal and absolutely it was amazing. If you new patient I highly recommend Ana to help you, today she helped me and provided educational Materials about the products. Herbal dispensary has the best products display. High quality service and very good trees. I would say that’s the cleanest and nicest dispensary out of all dispensary I’ve visited at the Phoenix area. Professional management team, exceptional customer service. Loved them! Don’t miss out BOGO AND FIRST TIME PATIENT DEALS ARE AWESOME IN HERE!!!!!!!!💪
Beware there deals aren’t what they say they are. “Vapen Extracts BOGO” doesn’t include cartridges. Drove all the way down there just to waste my time. Should be a lot clearer in your wording...
herbal wellness best dispo!