Chrissye927
I liked that the store was low profile, clean and their stock is amazing. Everyone seemed very friendly and knowledgeable about the products. It was very quick and easy. My first time here definitely won't be my last!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We are committed to providing quality adult use cannabis to customers in a safe, comfortable, and professional environment. All of the cannabis we offer is lab-tested for safety and potency. We have a knowledgeable and compassionate staff to help find the right cannabis for you. We ask customers to place pick up orders before 8:30 PM to provide adequate time for order preparation. All orders placed after 8:30 PM will be available the following day at 10 AM.
I liked that the store was low profile, clean and their stock is amazing. Everyone seemed very friendly and knowledgeable about the products. It was very quick and easy. My first time here definitely won't be my last!
The lobby and retail space look phenomenal, first of all. During my visit, the staff were also very friendly and knowledgeable about their variety of products available. It was clear to me that Herbana wants to be highly sensitive to customer needs and I will definitely be back.
A nice addition to have to the dispensary scene in Ann Arbor. Nice location just north from the heart of downtown, with easy parking. Beautiful, clean, and bright interior with some super comfy leather chairs in the lobby. I kinda wanted to sit and wait longer for the bud tender to come and get me they were so comfy. Reasonable prices for Ann Arbor and they offer a free pre-roll with your first purchase(who doesn’t like free-even if it’s a pre-roll). Brian who helped me out was super friendly and very knowledgeable. Product was what you expect from a quality dispensary, great. Glad to have a new dispensary in town, I will be back.