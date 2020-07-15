We are committed to providing quality adult use cannabis to customers in a safe, comfortable, and professional environment. All of the cannabis we offer is lab-tested for safety and potency. We have a knowledgeable and compassionate staff to help find the right cannabis for you. We ask customers to place pick up orders before 8:30 PM to provide adequate time for order preparation. All orders placed after 8:30 PM will be available the following day at 10 AM.