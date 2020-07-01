SpliffCityUSA-A2 on July 12, 2020

A nice addition to have to the dispensary scene in Ann Arbor. Nice location just north from the heart of downtown, with easy parking. Beautiful, clean, and bright interior with some super comfy leather chairs in the lobby. I kinda wanted to sit and wait longer for the bud tender to come and get me they were so comfy. Reasonable prices for Ann Arbor and they offer a free pre-roll with your first purchase(who doesn’t like free-even if it’s a pre-roll). Brian who helped me out was super friendly and very knowledgeable. Product was what you expect from a quality dispensary, great. Glad to have a new dispensary in town, I will be back.