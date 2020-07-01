Chrissye927
I liked that the store was low profile, clean and their stock is amazing. Everyone seemed very friendly and knowledgeable about the products. It was very quick and easy. My first time here definitely won't be my last!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
8 reviews
I liked that the store was low profile, clean and their stock is amazing. Everyone seemed very friendly and knowledgeable about the products. It was very quick and easy. My first time here definitely won't be my last!
420 stars!!! Professional and laid back at the same time. Super friendly staff! They have a great facility, and pretty decent prices. Herbana is my new go-to for sure!
The lobby and retail space look phenomenal, first of all. During my visit, the staff were also very friendly and knowledgeable about their variety of products available. It was clear to me that Herbana wants to be highly sensitive to customer needs and I will definitely be back.
This place has a great selection of high potency flower, and a large variety of vape carts. I even got a free pre roll on my first visit.
A nice addition to have to the dispensary scene in Ann Arbor. Nice location just north from the heart of downtown, with easy parking. Beautiful, clean, and bright interior with some super comfy leather chairs in the lobby. I kinda wanted to sit and wait longer for the bud tender to come and get me they were so comfy. Reasonable prices for Ann Arbor and they offer a free pre-roll with your first purchase(who doesn’t like free-even if it’s a pre-roll). Brian who helped me out was super friendly and very knowledgeable. Product was what you expect from a quality dispensary, great. Glad to have a new dispensary in town, I will be back.
Wow! What a shop! This new store in Ann Arbor has an amazing ambience and is in a great location with plenty of parking. They have a large selection of products and knowledgeable staff. I can’t wait to go back!
Awesome place. Great selection and prices and I got a free joint for my first visit.