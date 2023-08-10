HerbNJoy Chula Vista is our newest cannabis dispensary. We have an extensive menu of the best marijuana products, with a wide selection of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, wellness and more! We carry THC and CBD items. We are located in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista very close to National City, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, Gaslamp Quarter, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, USS Midway Museum, San Diego Airport and downtown San Diego. Our motto is: best store, best experience, best value! We are the closest legal recreational dispensary to North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. We have the lowest prices and the best selection in South County, and our knowledgeable budtenders will assist you with any questions.