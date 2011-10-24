Renrn
I love the people that work here! They’re knowledgeable, their products are awesome & they consistently have High Thc strains! Their glass is very reasonable too! Make sure you check these guys out!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
I love the people that work here! They’re knowledgeable, their products are awesome & they consistently have High Thc strains! Their glass is very reasonable too! Make sure you check these guys out!
I tasted mold in the Gorilla Wreck.
Can't go wrong here. Good medication. I have never got bad meds here. Budtenders know their products, are alert, and willing to assist. GREAT NEW LOCATION. Would like to see HDR expand their High CBD flowers but they usually will have at least one on the menu.
This is my favorite dispensary in ABQ, hands down. Always something good and always good prices. Check it it f you haven’t already, you won’t be disappointed.
Love them! Clean meds, professional in every way . My symptoms have been under control for going on two years straight thanks to the flowers provided by these kind souls. Everyday is a better day knowing High Desert Relief is open! Thank you!
Very Cool Dispensary! Very potent menu!! All the flower tastes great and is top notch!! I frequent this place a lot since I do like high percentage Indica's.
The bud tender was okay but not great. I didn't find much that was looking for. Their stock was not that diverse.
Awesome and Fantastic. Everyone who works a lot here are incredible and super helpful with any questions you have about medicine.
great better parking.
This place was excellent my first time here. Any first timers please go to High Desert Relief!! The best!