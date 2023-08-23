234 products | Last updated:
High Profile x Budega - Roxbury
High Profile x Budega is Boston’s premier cannabis dispensary offering premium marijuana products at everyday low prices. Our Roxbury location is only minutes from the Upham's Corner commuter rail station and is easily accessible from Nubian Square, Ideal Sub Shop, and Strand Theater. Check out our wide selection of flower, carts, edibles, concentrates, and more or browse our selection of Boston’s Best Bundles on our online menu. High Profile x Budega Roxbury is open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm.
561 Dudley Street, Roxbury, MA
License MR2484009
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
s........6
July 27, 2023
Verified Shopper
All three of their stores rock and i have my medical card but truth be told they have always been nice kind and respectful to my husband when he goes there. I'm proud to see u women rise. I wanna see a store right downtown Boston. Chinatown has so many empty buildings. Really though u women are doing better than the big 3 medical stores. only ones with loose weed and bagged weed. If u wanna see some bomb weed get Boo-Berry. its 37.4 thc level kicked my butt. it's strong for sure and it's crazy because usually every store is dry weed but not them it's a sweet bomb smell of blue berry. 💙 Hip Hip Hooray.