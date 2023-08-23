All three of their stores rock and i have my medical card but truth be told they have always been nice kind and respectful to my husband when he goes there. I'm proud to see u women rise. I wanna see a store right downtown Boston. Chinatown has so many empty buildings. Really though u women are doing better than the big 3 medical stores. only ones with loose weed and bagged weed. If u wanna see some bomb weed get Boo-Berry. its 37.4 thc level kicked my butt. it's strong for sure and it's crazy because usually every store is dry weed but not them it's a sweet bomb smell of blue berry. 💙 Hip Hip Hooray.