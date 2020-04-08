Deals
We are excited to now be able to provide home deliveries to the Corvallis community! Delivery will be available Wednesday - Saturday. Orders may be placed between 9 AM - 5 PM. Orders will be delivered the same day between 3 PM & 7 PM. If delivery is unavailable during the active hours/days, it means that we have reached our delivering capacity for the day. Credit & debit purchases will have a $3 fee applied upon delivery. All deliveries must be made to a home residence or apartment & must be within the Corvallis city limits.
