C........n
awesome group of folks!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
FIRE BUD AND BEST PRICES BY FAR SERVICE A+++. High Tops dispensary on Royer Avenue is by far the best in prices and has fire bud. awesome customer service. Always friendly, always helpful and always makes me feel Comfortable while shopping. Also Mike is a great knowledgeable person of strains and flower edibles and concentrates pre-rolls etc. make sure you take care your bud tender don’t leave him out 🤑. Always makes the veteran feel welcome and comfortable while shopping. Great Dispensary will be going to for a very very long time ... don’t even know if they participate in reviews for discounted pre-rolls but I had to drop a great review because it’s the truth very impressed by bud product customer service five stars around ...
Thank you for the awesome review!! Let us know you wrote it when you're in next and we'll get you something nice =)
I dig the atmosphere here! I'm more into flower so that will be my main focus in this review. By far some of the prettiest flower you're going to find in the area. Not only do they look the part, but these ladies have been cured to absolute perfection. Your strain is going to taste and smell EXACTLY like it's supposed to. High Tops has definitely won my business over without a doubt. The staff is incredibly friendly and knowledgeable of what they are selling as well. You're not going to walk in and get pressured to buy anything that doesn't suite you. I have only been a hand full of times but I can say that this is my go to spot. Great service, fantastic buds, and a killer price!