Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Higher Love - Ironwood (Coming Soon!)
Here at Higher Love we provide you with exceptional cannabis, grown organically. We’re on a mission—a mission to empower others on their wellness journey. Whether you’re seeking relief from chronic pain or are looking for a natural means to relax your mind & body, we are at your service. Regardless of your past experience (or lack thereof) with cannabis, we have the tools to help you make the right decision about which product is best suited to your needs.
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Higher Love - Ironwood (Coming Soon!)
Deals at Higher Love - Ironwood (Coming Soon!)
Ottawa Innovations Whole Flower Penny Preroll Free Higher Love Logo BIC Lighter (while supplies last)
Must spend $25. One Redemption. (gummy substitution available)