Very friendly and knowledgeable staff! I have shopped this location numerous times and they are continuously improving in all areas. I do suggest visiting their website and researching what you might be looking for to get some ideas to pick from, or place a pick up order which is now my preferred method as it is so quick and easy!
I ordered 3 - $25 cartridges online and the total came to about $87 on Leafly. When I got there, my total was over $120 dollars. WTF??? I was told that the special was four for $99, but not $25 each like it said online. I ended up buying a fourth cartridge bringing my total DOWN to $115. STILL I wasn't prepared to spend that much. Not too happy, but I'll be back.
My husband and I have been to Higher Love several times. Our experience has always been pleasant. We would like to give a shout out to Thomas. The knowledge and patience that he had with us was impressive. Most importantly, we could ask any question and he answered without any hesitation.
I'm concerned for their worker's safety with the lack of security at the back delivery door. Our bud tender didn't seem to know the difference between indica and sativa and couldn't tell me anything about the various strains available. However, I will say the quality and pricing was excellent 👌. It was our first time there and absolutely will return. Next time I will order online. We waited in the lobby for over an hour. At least there was good tunes!
I order online and pick it up at the side door. If there is any issue with my order, like they are sold out of one strain or another, they contact me for a substitute, only happened once though. Picking up at the side door has always been fast. I've heard of very long waits inside. I do a little research before ordering. Product is always A+.
I love trying the new strains, love the pre rolls, big fan... The prices are kind of steep on certain things but overall my experience was wonderful. The staff is friendly most of them know what they're doing.....
Yesterday was my fourth visit to higher Love and ironwood. Each time has been a very fun experience. I was amazed and surprised how everything was working so smoothly despite many customers. The staff is always friendly. Always agreed with a smile. The wait and the waiting room was fun. Get a chance to talk to different people. Some people bitch but they probably bitch about everything. I appreciate your business. Your bartenders are wonderful. I had Mitch and I forgot the other two guys but then yesterday Thomas was my bartender. He was amazing. He helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Gave me very good advice. Get a good personality and was very knowledgeable of the products. He was also very kind. Overall I really appreciate your store. Sure you might have to wait a little bit so what at the end you'll be happy. And if not you probably weren't happy to begin with. LOL.
Politely, these folks need to get their act together.
You walk into a restaurant, realize there are no menus, look online and their website has no information. You ask the server whats available to order and she doesn't know. You see some food displayed but all it says is "Food". You ask what kind of food it is. She doesn't know.
How the f*ck are you supposed to order anything?
Website doesn't show products in store, many say available in store only, which is fine, except there are no menus (you know, the copied stapled printouts at every location) with even a basic description.
Again, fine, but the people behind the counter didn't know ANYTHING either. Three times now, our tender has been absolutely clueless and this last one was downright rude when we asked if she could tell us ANYTHING such as Indica or Sativa in the flower cannisters. We aren't rude, bougie, or entitled, just your basic polite recreational smokers ready with a list and trying to be efficient for everyone's sake.
We can do our own research but when you offer no description on your website and your weed tenders don't know anything about what they are selling, how can we justify spending several thousand dollars here?
Go to Crystal Falls or one of the other locations or find a different dispensary entirely. Ironwood has been open since February--long enough to at LEAST be able to operate like a f*cking legitimate business.
yo you’re in northern Michigan I’m not sure why this place thinks it’s ok to have people waiting outside? Lol? A drive thru service is desperately needed, first dispensary I’ve ever seen ran like this and I’ve been to dispensaries all over the US.
Also, got the supposed best cart they had and it tastes like trash tbh. Suppose I’ll continue the trek to TFS instead until something better comes along. Get it together.
P.S. the guy who helped me at the door was nice enough.
Went for the first time about a month ago, it was super busy but the employees were friendly and the manager gave me a coupon to use on another visit as we wouldn’t have been able to get in before closing. Did online ordering today, the process was smooth, wait time was minimal. The employees working the line were patient, friendly and kind, despite having to deal with some not-so-pleasant customers. The only downsides for me, having to be around rude and entitled customers, and standing outside in the elements while waiting to pick up the order. But overall this is a great addition to Ironwood and I’m really happy with the service and quality products!
What a great addition to Ironwood! I've read a few reviews and I have to say that I disagree with a couple. The service is great! The staff is wonderful! Very kind, professional, very fun and very informed for us first time buyers. They carefully explain their products and are great at answering any questions. Today I used the on line order and pick up. It literally took less than 20 minutes. It comes as no surprise that they are busy!
Be patient, appreciate the business and remember, if you can afford to shop you can afford a tip for these hardworking folks....
Ordered online with Leafly, very simple order and got the notification to pick it up TEN MINUTES LATER!!! WOW no wait no trouble. Online chat option, the entrance for pick up is in the front but you have to take the ramp all the way around starting at the back parking lot, that's the only confusing part but once you know, it's simple. I wasn't prepared to pick it up so fast. Literally if I had ordered and then drove down there, my order would have been ready by the time I got there. They were waiting on ME to arrive. This place just keeps getting better and better.
Horrible down to the employees , there curb side pick up is a joke if you want to go in 60 deep into a closet and wait one by one ☝️ go for it. Curb side ha same thing as store Contradicts the whole purpose and you wait outside hours in - lol 😂 mini want to get it right “ dispensary pretty disappointed also they don’t tell you when out of stock on online order and ripped me off on a product forgot quantity was 2 not one ! Hopefully some tips off reef and planet 51 might just be successful and have happy customers !
The first few times I showed up, everyone was SO friendly…but the wait times are ridiculous. I understand opening day or even opening week, but it’s become tiresome having to wait for 2-3 hours.
So I decided to try the online service! Why not? Great products and I live Wakefield so it’s the closest dispensary.
The lady at the front desk was BEYOND RUDE. She cut me off on the phone when I asked about my online order (politely I might add. I understand you’re busy, DO NOT take it out on YOUR CUSTOMERS!
Worst of all was when I needed help getting to the Express line. I didn’t understand the instructions clearly, and she proceeded to treat me poorly in front of a room full of people. I went back to my car crying to my girlfriend. Awful.
I recommend the products fully; Online ordering? Wait for them to contact you, don’t call reception unless you have a thing for being humiliated.
I’ll be back for the amazing edibles. But just online ordering. If I never have to deal with reception again I’d be overjoyed.
Way too many people and a total lack of marketing the correct and in stock products online. I went in specifically for 4-5 things, and they had literally nothing I needed. And it’s just an all together small building for the amount of people they are serving.