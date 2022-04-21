Politely, these folks need to get their act together. You walk into a restaurant, realize there are no menus, look online and their website has no information. You ask the server whats available to order and she doesn't know. You see some food displayed but all it says is "Food". You ask what kind of food it is. She doesn't know. How the f*ck are you supposed to order anything? Website doesn't show products in store, many say available in store only, which is fine, except there are no menus (you know, the copied stapled printouts at every location) with even a basic description. Again, fine, but the people behind the counter didn't know ANYTHING either. Three times now, our tender has been absolutely clueless and this last one was downright rude when we asked if she could tell us ANYTHING such as Indica or Sativa in the flower cannisters. We aren't rude, bougie, or entitled, just your basic polite recreational smokers ready with a list and trying to be efficient for everyone's sake. We can do our own research but when you offer no description on your website and your weed tenders don't know anything about what they are selling, how can we justify spending several thousand dollars here? Go to Crystal Falls or one of the other locations or find a different dispensary entirely. Ironwood has been open since February--long enough to at LEAST be able to operate like a f*cking legitimate business.

Dispensary replied