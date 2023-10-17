Higher Love - Menominee

Here at Higher Love we provide you with exceptional cannabis, grown organically. We’re on a mission—a mission to empower others on their wellness journey. Whether you’re seeking relief from chronic pain or are looking for a natural means to relax your mind & body, we are at your service. Regardless of your past experience (or lack thereof) with cannabis, we have the tools to help you make the right decision about which product is best suited to your needs. As a reminder, this menu is a sample of our full product list. To view our FULL MENU and place an order, visit out website and select your location to shop now!