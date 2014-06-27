bonez1112 on November 10, 2016

I haven't partaken in cannabis in over 5 years, and back then it was definitely not for therapeutic reasons. It was for reckless recreation. However I needed to get my ADHD under control and I decided on a particular strain (BD) and method (vape pen). Upon calling Highway 29 healthcare I was greeted with a friendly man who assisted me with my nervousness and questions. Upon arrival the front desk woman was also kind regardless of my pure ignorance at their operational procedures. Upon entry Into the shop each clerk was kind and the gentleman who helped me specifically was professional and kind. I recommend this place to anyone. It literally off highway 29 so it is rather easy to find. I will definitely be returning, knowing me if I go anywhere else they will have to compete with the standard set in my mind from Highway 29 healthcare.