Great selection of Raw Garden who produce some of my favorite products, great cartridge and concentrate selections. Guy who helped me was super helpful. The Sour Jack sauce I got was amazing.
4.9
8 reviews
Jerren, you are kind, knowledgeable and you make me feel young. Love that Purple Wheelchair and Gelato hash! You rock! Thanks, Jenn👩🏻🌾✌🏼❤️🎉💚🌬
I haven't partaken in cannabis in over 5 years, and back then it was definitely not for therapeutic reasons. It was for reckless recreation. However I needed to get my ADHD under control and I decided on a particular strain (BD) and method (vape pen). Upon calling Highway 29 healthcare I was greeted with a friendly man who assisted me with my nervousness and questions. Upon arrival the front desk woman was also kind regardless of my pure ignorance at their operational procedures. Upon entry Into the shop each clerk was kind and the gentleman who helped me specifically was professional and kind. I recommend this place to anyone. It literally off highway 29 so it is rather easy to find. I will definitely be returning, knowing me if I go anywhere else they will have to compete with the standard set in my mind from Highway 29 healthcare.
Top quality people, product and atmosphere! They are friendly, knowledgeable and always have great recommendations based on what they know I like. Thanks everyone!😀 Jenn💚
Highway 29 is by far my favorite place to go for a little pick me up. The people are always really nice and they know what they're talking about. Give them a visit!
Easy to find and park. Very professional, knowledgable, courteous and friendly staff-at the door, reception, customer service and management! My go-to for quality medication
Perfect location with parking!
I have a great experience everytime I go. Helpful staff and the strains are great.