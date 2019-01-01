Follow
The Kushery - Clearview
360-863-3256
CBD & Joint Tuesday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Buy 3 or more INFUSED joints, save 10% Buy 5 or more FLOWER joints, save 10% Buy 5 or more PACKS of joints, save 15% All CBD products are 15% OFF!!!!
Madness + Munchie Monday
*You may purchase up to 28 grams of flower per person*
Friday - Super Saver Stock up for the Weekend!
Buy 3 items and get 10% off your entire order Buy 5 items- 15% off your entire order Buy 7 Items- 20% off your entire order
Saturday
$32 - Millennium 1g $25 - EZ Vape .5g $35 - Buddies Brand $35 - Pax Pods .5g $35 - Leaf Werx Pax Pod .5g $50 - Dabstract Pax Pod .5g $45 Buddies Live resin Pax Pod ALL Glass on sale 30% OFF!
Sunday- Customers Choice!
Pick any daily deal of the week. Up to 20% OFF, Super Deals!
*Cannot be combined with other discounts*