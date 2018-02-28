SBuxxJunkie3 on June 17, 2019

Overall the place has come a long way since 2018. They’ve expanded and the atmosphere is pretty friendly. If you are a first-time visitor, I would highly recommend that you find a bud tender that is knowledgeable. Their display cases are bright and their menus are boldly displayed behind them. On some days you can catch a Taco Tuesday special or even some fresh baked cookies as you enter the “show room.” Front staff and security is ALWAYS amazing, been here 8 or 9 times since 2017 (maybe more) and they never take more than 10 seconds to check me in. Never had to use the waiting area, but a nice little spot away from the check in area to fill out your paperwork. I gave service a 2 for their budtenders’s knowledge of products as well as how they communicate to their new and returning customers. I bought a cartridge, it gave off metallic feedback, almost a harsh chalky like taste and I called them to ask about their policy. The lady on the phone (super nice) told me I was within the return period and to bring it back with my receipt and packaging, ok cool no problem. When I returned the next day, the young lady who assisted me was super rude and combative; a complete change from the budtender the previous day AND the person who assisted me on the phone when I asked her about their policy :( What saved me from completely writing them off again was the Manager. I explained the issue; even offered to hit the chalky cartridge again. She believed me and set me straight, and I’m appreciative of her customer service. Only weird thing about the whole exchange is that she took my entire receipt (I had purchased 3 other items the day before). If you could check your products there before you leave, I would highly recommend it to prevent the experience i had. I recommend them as they have the BEST selection of cartridges & pods, drinks in the Richmond area. The other locations are Vallejo or Emeryville. Not a huge fan of their flower, but I’ve had friends say different. Overall, as long as you don’t have a bad product from them, they’re the best spot to visit.