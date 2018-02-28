TristanAlvarado
Holistic Healing Collective has a great vibe and a wide variety of quality products to choose from as well. Whether you are looking for edibles, concentrates, pre rolls, flower, or drinks, Holistic Healing Collective has your cannabis needs. The staff are very friendly and if you have to wait in the lobby theirs something entertaining on the television as well. The budtenders are friendly, down to earth and easy going. Shoutout to Angie for striking a pose next to the Heavy Hitters display for my yesterday. Much appreciate it. In stock they do have the Heavy Hitters 2.2g cartridge for anyone who is looking for a bigger supply of the best tasting most enjoyable high.