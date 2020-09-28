Went in to buy fire sticks today, only to find out that the last time I bought them the Budtender lied & said the white widow was Sativa, while it’s NOT!! Then checking out the guy ringing Me up told Me I either get the daily discount or My UAW discount. I wanted to know why I cldnt get the UAW discount out the items that were not daily specials?? He said 1 or the other on the whole purchase. I argued more, someone above Him admitted Me was wrong & He said, “no, that’s how I had it?” However my total due went down $6. So if that’s how He had it, y did the total go down? I have $30 due to Me in store credit, I’m gonna use that & I’m NEVER going back!!!