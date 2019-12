Potboy65 on December 2, 2019

Been meaning to leave this review for awhile. I’ve been going here for years. Holistic is awesome, friendly and even has great prices. Not only that but they have a great variety of bud to select from. I was helped by Sabrina who was very friendly, awesome and even had some great recommendations. She is definitely knowledgeable of all the products and even if she isn’t she’s very honest. Holistic is my go to place for life, everybody there is awesome and friendly.