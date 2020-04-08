Deals
Get 10% off all 8ths discounts for each tier would be: - $14.04 8ths out the door ($11.23 medical) - $18.90 8ths out the door ($15.12 medical) - $22.50 8ths out the door ($18 medical) - $31.50 8ths out the door ($28.35 medical) Get 15% off all Quarters for each tier would start at: - $26.52 Quarters out the door ($22.10 medical) - $35.70 Quarters out the door ($29.75 medical) - $42.50 Quarters out the door ($35.41 medical) - $59.50 Quarters out the door ($49.58 medical)
