zodi8
Was referred to this location of Homegrown by someone at Elite Vapes @ Salem Center. I am glad I listened to the recommendation and stopped by their West Salem location. Friendly, knowledgable budtenders and pleasant atmosphere.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Was referred to this location of Homegrown by someone at Elite Vapes @ Salem Center. I am glad I listened to the recommendation and stopped by their West Salem location. Friendly, knowledgable budtenders and pleasant atmosphere.
Staff is very friendly.
Why thank you Rebekaz11! We appreciate you saying so! Stay Lit friend!
Always feeling welcomed Always help you find exactly what your looking for!
Right on! That is what we are always striving for! Thank you Aolague for your feedback, we appreciate it.
Budtenders are super friendly. I don't know her name but I'd call her out for expertise at her job and phenomenal customer service. :)
Well thank you so much Kibre! We love that you had such a good experience with us. We at HGO really try our best to stay up on all the product knowledge so we can really help you pick out the perfect product for you. Look forward to helping you again soon!
I like the friendly atmosphere along with dank flower choices.
Thank you Rippedcity0! We strive to have the best buds and customer service, thank you for your kind words.
Why, in Salem, do you have single grams of rosin for $86.50 and $72? It's price gouging. I was able to get 4 grams for $80 at a different dispensary. Looking forward to OG Collective moving into West Salem for a more affordable product. Does anyone really pay almost $90 for a gram of oil?
We appreciate your feed back JustinK82, so thank you for that, different companies do charge more for the same products, it just depends on their costs and processes. We do have other lower priced dabs available every day of the week. We also have $5 off Shatter and Rosin every Saturday! You can also earn discounts when you check in and rack up the reward points.
They are super helpful and knowledgeable
Thank you Chvylvr for your shout out! Stay Lit!
The glass from China and India is ugly and says how this place doesn’t support local at all..... the weed is very expensive, these guys are way to proud of what they got, it’s not gold ladies..... and start supporting local like you claim..... glass from China and India is all you have.....But you claim to buy local glass and products.... hahaha you don’t you get them from a huge distribution center and then say it’s local.... wait that is what you do.....
Thank you for your feedback joshuaevincent. We are sorry you feel that way, however, we do buy our glass from a great local vendor. Maryjanes House of Glass is a great place to purchase strong and beautiful pieces. We hope you make it back by sometime and we can find you a great marijuana product to put in a new Maryjanes Piece. 👍 -HGO Crew
This place is small - but awesome. The budtenders are very friendly. Knowledgeable and happy to help and offer suggestions.
You Rock, youngnikkichimney! Thank you so much for your shout out!
Great prices and nice people
Right on Stonesoups! Thank you so much for choosing us! We appreciate your shout out and we look forward to seeing you again soon!