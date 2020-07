Hecktik on July 9, 2020

I bought the Maui wowie for $140/oz. the quality was just as the price suggested. it's some ok mid, but the smoke was white all the way through; no mysterious floating black debris or phosphorus pops. No complaints here. I use this to smoke in between the good flower. I'm a smoker, so this allows me to hit that level where I'm not too hi.... just mellow. This is a good quality for the price.