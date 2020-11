Jose G and another associate were super helpful when I came in for the first time. I had already known I wanted one of the awesome flower deals, but had some questions about CBD per my mom that just had knee surgery. They were super helpful with picking something out that she herself without a patient license would be able to obtain! So awesome!! Such great, friendly service! Thanks again guys, and though I live in Prescott, I'll be sure to visit when I come down to the valley!