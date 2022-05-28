JARS Cannabis is a multi-state operating cannabis brand and retailer spearheading the medical and recreational cannabis markets in Michigan and Arizona. Establishing operations in 2020, JARS Cannabis is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, and has grown to collectively operate 14 storefronts across the US. Community-focused, JARS Cannabis is committed to providing the highest quality of products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford, ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is both easy and accessible.