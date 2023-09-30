Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

JARS 07/24 Daily Deals

Valid 7/24/2023 - 7/24/2023

BOGO CBD/THC Wellness BOGO Copperstate Good Tier ⅛ Oz. Prepacks BOGO DRIP Concentrates BOGO Item 9 Orion Pods BOGO JARS Brand Gummies BOGO Mohave ⅛ Oz. Prepacks $15, $20, $25 Good, Better, Best ⅛ Oz. Prepacks $20 High Grade Shatter $20 Mohave Heaters 1.5g $25 Mohave 1g Cartridges $28 Nuvata Disposable Vapes ‘$45, $55, $75 Good, Better, Best ½ Oz. Prepacks $79 Mohave ½ Oz. Prepacks 20% Off GRON Mega Pearls Good Tier ⅛ Oz. Prepacks 8 for $80 Amy and Al’s 100mg 2 for $20 Amy and Al’s 200mg 2 for $35 Amy and Al’s 400mg 2 for $50 Undisputed Extracts Shatter 3 for $50

Cash Only. Discounts such as FTP, Veterans, Senior, etc. can not be combined with specials or deals. First Time Patient Special can only be applied to a maximum of two Grow Science Concentrate units per customer. Online orders must be placed between opening and half an hour of closing for any location. Specials involving a free item with purchase can only have (1) one item redeemed per special, per transaction, unless otherwise specified. Doorbuster Specials exclude Delivery and Online Orders. BOGO Specials are not Mix & Match unless specified. Specials involving a minimum purchase must meet that amount pre-tax. Not all items listed may be available at all locations. Please call store locations to verify availability. All deals, specials, and discounts are While supplies last. A $5 minimum purchase must be made to redeem any sort of free item, Loyalty Points, Review Prerolls and/or Birthday Grams. Due to updated State testing requirements, certain 100mg edibles are currently not available for Recreational Use. Batteries for Cartridges sold separately unless otherwise stated. All sales are final. We will exchange in the event of a manufacturer error or defect. WSL stands for While Supplies Last.