Don't waste your time placing an order online unless you make them run it out to you because if they're busy your preorder does nothing for you. I waited in the rain for 2.5 hours just to finally get home and have the wrong products because their website had the wrong pictures and descriptions. Believe me I wouldn't have waited had I known it was going to be that long. But you know you in and feel like you've put in the time. haha. I laugh but this was the most unorganized sh*t show I've seen. If you get slammed and have 5 people working with customers why not put 1 of those on pickup orders so people can get in and out and your new customers still have their time. All you need to do is ask people in line if they had an order ready and start plucking them in order from the line or form a 2nd line. I placed my order at 2pm for 4:30 pickup. I arrived about 4:25pm but didn't get in the front door until about 6:15 then waited another 30 mins(but at least I was out of the rain) and walked out of there at 7pm. I mean why ask my what 30 minute window I want to pickup my order if I have to wait like for 2.5 hours anyways? The products are fine when you get what you ordered and the people I spoke with were nice but add some sort of logic to your customer service.