JARS Cannabis - Saugatuck

Fennville, MI
About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Saugatuck

JARS Cannabis is a medical and recreational dispensary in Saugatuck providing the highest quality of cannabis products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford. Offering around 2,500 products from 100+ cannabis brands of various categories and price points, JARS sells a range of products from flowers and prerolls to chocolate, cookies, candy, and gummy edibles, as well as concentrate extracts such as wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks. Comprised of knowledgeable experts, our highly motivated staff is dedicated to ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is easy and accessible. Stop by JARS Cannabis dispensary in Saugatuck for the best cannabis deals, products, and customer service.

6790 Just Barns Dr, Fennville, MI
ATM, Cash accepted, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Recreational, Delivery, Arab/Middle Eastern owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

