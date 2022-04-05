Logo for JARS Cannabis - Saugatuck
dispensary
Recreational

JARS Cannabis - Saugatuck

Fennville, MI
518.2 miles away

Current dispensary deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

$15 or 4/$50 Pods – Stiiizy image
4 for $50.00
 
$15 or 4/$50 Pods – Stiiizy
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$15 or 4/$50 Live Resin Cartridge – Platinum Vape image
4 for $50.00
 
$15 or 4/$50 Live Resin Cartridge – Platinum Vape
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$18 or 3/$50 Live Resin Cartridge – Light Sky, Hig image
3 for $50.00
 
$18 or 3/$50 Live Resin Cartridge – Light Sky, Hig
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$25 or 2/$45 Live Resin Cartridge 1g – Stiiizy & C image
2 for $45.00
 
$25 or 2/$45 Live Resin Cartridge 1g – Stiiizy & C
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$35 or 2/$60 Disposables – Element Live & Rosin, C image
2 for $60.00
 
$35 or 2/$60 Disposables – Element Live & Rosin, C
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$30 or 2/$50 Disposables – Vapin Ape Rosin, OozeX image
2 for $50.00
 
$30 or 2/$50 Disposables – Vapin Ape Rosin, OozeX
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$25 or 2/$45 Disposables – Bloom Live & Rosin, Bre image
2 for $45.00
 
$25 or 2/$45 Disposables – Bloom Live & Rosin, Bre
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$20 or 2/$39 Disposables – Bloom & Breeze image
2 for $39.00
 
$20 or 2/$39 Disposables – Bloom & Breeze
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$18 or 3/$50 Disposables – Stiiizy, Muha Meds, Vap image
3 for $50.00
 
$18 or 3/$50 Disposables – Stiiizy, Muha Meds, Vap
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$15 or 4/$50 Disposables – MKX, Gelato, Ooze 2.0, image
4 for $50.00
 
$15 or 4/$50 Disposables – MKX, Gelato, Ooze 2.0,
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$10 or 5/$45 Disposables – Fly, Goodlyfe, Motor Ci image
5 for $45.00
 
$10 or 5/$45 Disposables – Fly, Goodlyfe, Motor Ci
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 8/29
$4 or 8/$25 Gummies 200mg – Distro 10, Little Tree image
8 for $25.00
 
$4 or 8/$25 Gummies 200mg – Distro 10, Little Tree
Available daily until 8/29
$5 or 6/$25 Gummies 200mg – Nom Nom Live, Dank, Mi image
6 for $25.00
 
$5 or 6/$25 Gummies 200mg – Nom Nom Live, Dank, Mi
Available daily until 8/29
$6 or 5/$25 Gummies 200mg – Muha Meds, True North, image
5 for $25.00
 
$6 or 5/$25 Gummies 200mg – Muha Meds, True North,
Available daily until 8/29
$7 or 4/$25 Gummies 200mg – True North Ratios, Dor image
4 for $25.00
 
$7 or 4/$25 Gummies 200mg – True North Ratios, Dor
Available daily until 8/29
$10 or 3/$25 Gummies 200mg – Banned, Gold Crown, P image
3 for $25.00
 
$10 or 3/$25 Gummies 200mg – Banned, Gold Crown, P
Available daily until 8/29
$12 or 3/$30 Gummies – Wana Ratio & Wana Optimal image
3 for $30.00
 
$12 or 3/$30 Gummies – Wana Ratio & Wana Optimal
Available daily until 8/29
$15 or 3/$40 Gummies – Light Sky, Cannalicious RSO image
3 for $40.00
 
$15 or 3/$40 Gummies – Light Sky, Cannalicious RSO
Available daily until 8/29
$20 or 3/$50 Gummies – Camino, Wyld Ratio, Wana Qu image
3 for $50.00
 
$20 or 3/$50 Gummies – Camino, Wyld Ratio, Wana Qu
Available daily until 8/29
$3 or 10/$20 Gummies 100mg – True North & Choice image
10 for $20.00
 
$3 or 10/$20 Gummies 100mg – True North & Choice
Available daily until 8/29
30% off Gummies – Wana Classics image
30% off
 
30% off Gummies – Wana Classics
Available daily until 8/29

Promotions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.