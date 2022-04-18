Came in for first time visit. Was told I would be getting a discount. I did not. I wanted to buy "Nature's Medicine Ice Cream Cake" as listed on Leafly website. Was told they did not have any in stock. So was sold 1 ounce of another product that was said to be " just as good". Called and checked for inventory of above item, and was told they have PLENTY in stock! Was given NO senior discount and NO first time buyer discount as promised. Their measurement seems close. When weight on my milligram scale a 1 g flower weighed in at 0.994 g. Small, very small discrepancy, but, not exact.