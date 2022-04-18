20 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Saugatuck
4.1(20)
4.2
Quality
4.0
Service
4.2
Atmosphere
V........n
April 18, 2022
Came in for first time visit. Was told I would be getting a discount. I did not. I wanted to buy "Nature's Medicine Ice Cream Cake" as listed on Leafly website. Was told they did not have any in stock. So was sold 1 ounce of another product that was said to be " just as good". Called and checked for inventory of above item, and was told they have PLENTY in stock! Was given NO senior discount and NO first time buyer discount as promised. Their measurement seems close. When weight on my milligram scale a 1 g flower weighed in at 0.994 g. Small, very small discrepancy, but, not exact.
j........8
December 16, 2022
Verified Shopper
Sadly this may be my last time soon, had an issue with something that never got taken care of. So let down to say the least especially when it comes to somebody stealing from customers you'd think they'd want to know but I was mistaken by a long shot. Great workers, management is questionable after this whole thing but hey maybe they are the ones who are guilty and that's why they aren't calling me back.
l........e
May 18, 2023
Will never shop here again. Found a good dea on edibles on weedmaps. Drove there to find out from jess(blonde) that they “would never have a sale on that product” was very rude. Never going back
d........9
December 17, 2022
Still haven't taken care of the issue, going on three weeks now.
m........0
April 16, 2022
my 1st time here today and I had a great experience with you guys and your bud tenders are great and knowledgeable
W........i
March 30, 2023
Received product that was defective. Would not exchange
t........5
May 12, 2023
Verified Shopper
a bad experience all in but better off placing a pick up order rather than waking in process seems it can be pretty lengthy and one of my products on my order which was the main order $99 28g prepacked flower smells really and old and uncured also was never was giving the option of smelling the product first 😞 top notch extracts tho and amazing deals
c........0
December 31, 2022
I appreciate Jars more than Green Koi..
a........1
April 13, 2022
Would 100% recommend! Such an amazing staff of happy and helpful people who get you exactly what you need ! Liz was extremely amazing as was all the staff when I visited .
r........a
June 22, 2022
The people who work at Jars are the reason Jars is my go to. I was clueless about what I wanted and upselling me on stuff I didnt need my budtender mentioned thw pain issue i have is helped a lot by a flower they had on sale fpr $49. Zero commission for her and I felt great after smoking. She also turned me on to a great concentrate deal and I cant thank her enough. I walked in the door lookig for a way to hurt less and walked out being able to walk and do stuff because my pain was so well managed
s........y
December 8, 2022
love how professional you guys are every time I go in you have just what I need and some
z........7
April 11, 2022
Very impressed by the selection and deals. Cat checked me in and I was shopping in less than a minute. Holly gave me the grand tour of the shop and it was everything I’d ever need. And it’s just off the exit, very discrete. Six stars!
J........3
May 6, 2022
This place is great! Love the variety of edibles. The daily deals are the best I've seen. The staff is super cool and very knowledgeable. Loyalty awards are always a plus. Definitely my new #1 Spot. I appreciate that top tier service. You guys are the best!
t........6
February 26, 2023
I rely on delivery and have NEVER had an issue; I always feel comfortable with the delivery staff and have never had anything but wonderful customer service on the phone. More than enough options for all budgets and they are always happy to give suggestions and fit your budget. My cost per month has reduced by over 300$ and I have great options with no compromise in quality.
h........r
April 15, 2023
I use both the GR and Saugatuck locations. Both are super efficient and helpful. If I go in the budtenders are always great. If I preorder, they always try to get you in and out asap. My go to for sure
s........9
April 17, 2023
Definitely worth the drive from Chicago. I don’t go anywhere else. This place is the best! I’ve never seen deals like this before. Just go for yourself and find out. You won’t leave upset.
s........a
July 23, 2023
Love this shop so much never had a bad experience. Waits can be long but worth it.
p........2
June 1, 2023
Love this place and everyone who works here 💚💚💚 Justine is an awesome delivery gal always happy good vibes💚💚💚
B........9
December 8, 2023
Verified Shopper
Staff is a-mazing! Pricing is always really reasonable. Huge selection of products, great place to visit.