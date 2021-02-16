💥GRAND OPENING SPECIAL💥 $20 FREE WHEN YOU SPEND $50 OR MORE 💥TUESDAY SPECIALS💥 🍃4G 8THS ON TOP SHELF 🍬40% OFF ALL EDIBLES 💨3/$100 CHURCH ALL IN ONE & TERPENE TANKS - MIX AND MATCH THEM... OR DONT! 💥ON-GOING PROMOTIONS💥 3 FOR $110 BIG GAS 3 FOR $110 CHURCH CARTS & PODS *including free CBD tincture* 4 FOR $120 DRIP CARTS 3 FOR $110 FWAYGO 3 FOR $110 MONSTER CARTS 3 FOR $110 PLATINUM VAPE 3 FOR $110 PRESTO 2 FOR $90 STIIIZY 3 FOR $120 TERPENE TANKS 1G 💥 WELCOME TO JARS CANNABIS💥 We started Jars Cannabis because we believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of our patients. From inception, our goal has been to establish a safe and consistent source of cannabis for our patients. We strongly believe in a medical cannabis industry that provides excellent customer service, highly professional and rigorously secure. 💥REWARDS POINTS PROGRAM💥 🍃All Patients are enrolled the first day they join Jars Detroit 🍃Receive 1 Point for Every Dollar Spent 🍃Redeem 500 Points for an In-Store Credit of $10 💥REFER A FRIEND💥 🍃Receive 500 points for every NEW Referral 🍃Redeem 500 points for an in-store credit of $10 💥AMENITIES💥 🍃Accepting Out of State Patients 🍃New Patient Gift 🍃Birthday Gift 🍃Vendor Promotions & Events 🍃Security On-Site 24/7 🍃No Membership Fees 🍃ATM On-Site 🍃Online Ordering & Curbside Pickup 💥MILITARY DISCOUNTS💥 🍃Receive 10% off your entire purchase on regular priced items *Rules & Restrictions May Apply*