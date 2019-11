Shroom-Cat on January 15, 2018

After going through plenty of medical dispensaries in the area, I'm happy to make JP Wellness my go-to. They do $10 eighth specials once a month, and you can claim that membership special 3 times by going to each location in North, West, and South. The staff is absolutely friendly, and they have great products to boot. My favorite location is in the North, where I see my usual budtenders who greet me warmly and are very helpful. They have quality product that you just can't go wrong with. They don't even need deals for how good the membership prices and sign-up specials are alone, but they do. Every 10 visits with your exit bag wins you a $1 pre-roll, 20% off edibles/accessories a week, and 3g/$60 concentrates special every weekend. I could go on about this place. When you're near a location, stop in and check it out! You'll be greeted with a friendly, knowledgeable staff with fantastic production lines and flower. It'll always be my dispensary.