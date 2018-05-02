5erswifey
This was my first time visiting a dispensary, the staff made me feel comfortable. Megan was extremely knowledgeable and answered all my questions and Rudy was awesome filling my order. I will definitely be back.
3.7
10 reviews
Update your menu. Or take it off the internet. You never have what is listed.
Props to Amy. That Kimbo Kush was fire af 👌🔥
Great service and pretty decent selection. Never fails that everytime I place a leafly order I always take time to stop and smell other flowers and always get more. Staff is friendly too and seem knowledgeable about the products.
horrible. half an hour wait times, and if you try to order online, you will get a message three days later that your order was recieved. then the next day, another message saying your order was cancelled. definitely would not reccomend. I go tobacco lot of dispensaries, and this is the absolute worst
We’re sorry to hear about your experience with us and ordering online through Leafly pickup. We are constantly working on bettering our online menu with prompt responses and exceptional service to make it easier to come pick up your favorite brands and products without the wait, We regret that we missed the mark on your helping you get what you need. We’re normally known for our exceptional service and aim to deliver a great experience. If you're open to discussing this further, feel free to reach out and call (971) 300-0577 and ask for our general manager, Daniel. Thank you!
Decent bud, their good stuff is way expensive take your money elsewhere. Lines are always long and service is ehh compared to all the other dispensaries and chill budtenders. Be aware the customer is not always right at this place!!
We’re sorry to hear about your experience with us. We’re usually known for our exceptional customer service and we regret that we didn’t live up to those expectations here. The customer is always right in my eyes and if you’re open to discussing this further, please call us at (971) 300-0577 and ask to speak with Daniel, our General Manager. We’d greatly appreciate the opportunity to make things right and work toward earning back your business.
Great service, great people. I just wish they would use glass jars for my purchases or hemp plastic for the containers they put your purchases in, not unrecyclable plastics.
worst pot shop experience I've had. I won't ever stop at a kaleefa again.
We're sorry to hear about your experience with us. We’re usually known for our exceptional customer service and we regret that we didn’t live up to those expectations here. If you’re open to discussing this further, please call us at (971) 300-0577 and ask to speak with Daniel, our General Manager. We’d greatly appreciate the opportunity to make things right and work toward earning back your business. Thank you
Excellent service and selection. Staff was very friendly
The guy with the beard and hat is very rude and unprofessional