Jsf0125 on September 20, 2019

This place blows. The budtender told me "Sorry we only carry GMO and dont have any cookies stains" when I requested GMO Cookies. Hate to break it to you, you very unknowledgable budtender, they are the same thing. They also had other stains that have cookies strains as part of them. Please dont waste your time like I did. Drove 40 minutes to get there, after calling and making sure they had it (loose flower by the gram) and when I for there they had almost all the flower in cans. Also lowest thc %'s i have ever seen.