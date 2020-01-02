209 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 79
Show All 35
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
Deals
1/8 & 6g Joint Pack for $40!
Valid 1/2/2020 – 1/9/2020
Stop by Kaya to snag one of our new Joint Packs and choose from any 1/8 on our shelf for only $40! Each pack contains 6 full-gram joints of our hand-trimmed flower pre-rolled and ready for your smoking satisfaction!
REC ONLY. While supplies last. Prices listed are pre-tax. Cannot be combined with other offers. Standard purchase limits apply.
1/8 & 6g Joint Pack for $40!
Valid 1/2/2020 – 1/9/2020
Stop by Kaya to snag one of our new Joint Packs and choose from any 1/8 on our shelf for only $40! Each pack contains 6 full-gram joints of our hand-trimmed flower pre-rolled and ready for your smoking satisfaction!
REC ONLY. While supplies last. Prices listed are pre-tax. Cannot be combined with other offers. Standard purchase limits apply.
All Products
LA Chem (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chem De La Chem (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem De La Chem
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Glueball (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Glueball
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mahalo (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
20.76%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mahalo
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Taffie (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Taffie
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Taffie (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Taffie
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
29.01%
THC
0.62%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Baku Kush (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Baku Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Baku Kush (Recrecational)
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Baku Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Better Than Bubba (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Better Than Bubba
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Better Than Bubba (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
20.17%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Better Than Bubba
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blackjack (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackjack
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blackjack (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
22.24%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blackjack
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blamo (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blamo
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blamo (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
23.84%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blamo
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
23.73%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Creamcicle (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamcicle
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
22.75%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Star (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dreamwrecker (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dreamwrecker
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Ticket (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
24.76%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
27.51%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Lemon (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
27.52%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Super Sour Lemon
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blackjack Shatter (Recreational)
from Seed & Smith Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Golden Bubba Shatter (Recreational)
from Seed & Smith Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Bubba
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Midnite Live Resin (Medical)
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnite
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Natty Rems OG Live Resin (Medical)
from Concentrate Remedies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Natty Rems OG
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Grease Fire Live Resin (Medical)
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Fire
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Pura Clementine Live Diamonds (Medical)
from Concentrate Remedies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Clementine
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lemon Diesel Live Resin (Medical)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Super Power Live Resin (Medical)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Better Than Blackjack Shatter (Medical)
from Dabs Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Better Than Blackjack
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Blamo Boss Shatter (Medical)
from Dabs Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blamo Boss
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Sour Death Tango Shatter (Medical)
from Dabs Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Death Tango
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cherry Bubblegum Shatter (Medical)
from Dabble Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Bubblegum
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Sweet Kandy Haze Shatter (Medical)
from Dabble Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Kandy Haze
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Mob Boss Shatter (Medical)
from Seed & Smith Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
123456