Raikou1331
My favorite location in Denver! Check em out - tell em Raikou sent cha
4.9
9 reviews
went in once because my local place was out of a med I was looking for,Ryan was my budtender and was great now I see no sense in going any place else.They always have what I'm looking for and you can't beat the product or price. Very laid back and knowledgeable staff.
Super friendly, super helpful, and very efficient!! I will keep coming back!!!
We hope to see you again and again! Couldn't do it without you! Love the great review!
The staff is simply amazing with knowledge to back it up and great prices
matt was great! great prices, great buds, and the staff was friendly. No vertical ID’s
Thanks for the great review! Let us know if we can improve in any way at all: feedback@kayacannabis.com.
Excellent flower very potent and hard to pass up on the amazing prices! Love Kaya Cannabis!
I like Kaya Colfax mainly because of the knowledgeable staff, & exceptional quality of products. I was just in the store and I enjoy going in every time.
place wasn't over whelming busy, especially for location! Went in for first time this past week looking for a shop with actual flower I wasn't disappointed in and regret buying. Decided try a new shop searching. Their flower wasn't bad at all, I was happy with the quality of their product. Tho they only sell flower in eighth or ounces, that's all. Which is fine with me! I'll be back for more flower, just got eighth to test product, now I'm pleased , be back for more. glad found place comfortable buying ounce at a time. also got a 10 dollar hybrid cartridge while I was there.
Hello ColoDeadHead420! We appreciate you giving us a chance and trying out some of our flower. We spend time training our budtenders so they can effectively answer all our patients' questions in an efficient manner. As for our flower, we opted to offer our recreational patrons a half ounce for $59 before tax.
Great dispensary!!!
Thank you, Potpro101! We appreciate you taking the time to give us a review. Please let us know if there's anything we can do to improve your experience in our dispensaries! Grow it forward!