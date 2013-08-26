Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Everything that I expected a dispo to be. great work.
ArthurPay
on November 9, 2019
I have come to this location for several years and the staff are freindly and they always have good suggestions. They are all pretty amazing
Kaleidoscopekitty
on November 2, 2019
Burton was so helpful- quick, professional and fun. Thank you!
Letibby
on October 29, 2019
I live on the Northside of town and one day I stopped here for something quick and I’ve been coming back ever since. Quality of product is good, the staff is knowledgeable and always give a warm welcome.
KatCom
on October 27, 2019
"Happy Accident"
stopped here just cause it was on the way home. Let's just say, this is my new favorite!!! staff is awesome & super friendly; fun atmosphere and learned some cool new stuff.
MaunaGB
on October 24, 2019
The environment is calm and the staff is very friendly and helpful stephanie was a joy.
TravisTaylor449
on October 21, 2019
I love this place. Great staff, atmosphere and selection, plus having cbdepot next door is awesome. I don't go to ANY other dispensary. Special thanks to Keith and Dorothy.
jessica31578
on October 12, 2019
I have been in a few times now and every time the service is exceptional. Place is always clean. Great variety of flower.
WarDamn91
on September 29, 2019
Sarah was the best! Very knowledgeable and helpful!
Rkels
on September 27, 2019
The bud tenders are always friendly, and knowledgeable. This is my favorite dispensary by far. Nice displays, good quality products.