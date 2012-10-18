wwwbuddhacom
thank you Angel! love the knowledge and quality of your flower! and thanks for the Dunkin Donut offer! shoulda took you up on it. I'll be back!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
thank you Angel! love the knowledge and quality of your flower! and thanks for the Dunkin Donut offer! shoulda took you up on it. I'll be back!
I have only heard good reviews of this place so i am going to try it today and i am sure i will be pleased!
Went in for citrix, left with a O of citrix for 80 and a O of Mammoth for 80, not to mention a box of hemp blunt wraps from amsterdam, thanks again for showing me those, they're amazing. 10/10 will return. Thanks Angel for talking with me and dropping some knowledge. Can't wait to get my botany done, so i can work for them. Great people Great atmosphere and the most important, Great product. Keep it up Angel! Much love and peace!
Spoke with Angel and Mike. Told them about my medical issues and my limited knowledge. They broke everything down for me and gave me Great advice. They were Professional and catered to my individual needs and wants. They never pressured me to join or sold to me. I recommend going to them if your new like myself. I do plan on following up with them in the near future.
I had a great experience! This was my first time visiting this particular dispensary, so I didn't know what to expect. Angel (owner) and David (bud tender) were awesome and helped me find the right kind of medicine specically to meet my needs. They were attentive and took time to explain their products and answer any questions that I had. I really appreciate them being sanitary by wearing gloves before touching the buds. I will definently be going back.
The crew at Kings is the best around, Angel is a great man who takes care of me medical needs. He always has the best bud stocked and takes pride in his grow and has he knowledge to produce epic buds for a variety of medical reasons. If you need some amazing service, wonderful bud tenders and a weed experience of a lifetime then I would certainly give Kings a chance!
Best products in Co Springs!
My 1st time visit at King's Cannabiz was awesome. They are very friendly, professional and knowledgeable in all aspects of Cannabis & Cannabinoids. Plus they have great deals. I would definitely recommend all my friends to visit "King's Cannabiz"
My favorite place!! Friendly staff! Angel always knows what's best for me. Thank you!!
A very convenient location to get to in the Springs with super high quality flower that's fresh and terpene rich! The owner, Angel, is passionate about supplying patients with top-notch product and personalized service. It's definitely the up and coming medical dispensary in COS.
Thank you for the feedback! We truly appreciate it.